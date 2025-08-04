MUSCAT - Tech giant Google’s recent strategic partnership with Italian energy storage firm Energy Dome holds promising implications for the Sultanate of Oman’s clean energy ambitions, according to the company’s local technology partner, Takhzeen Oman.

Last month, Google — the search engine division of Alphabet Inc — announced an equity investment and global partnership with Energy Dome, focusing on its long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions.

Energy Dome has developed a novel energy storage system that uses carbon dioxide (CO₂) contained within a distinctive dome-shaped structure. During periods of excess renewable energy on the grid, the system uses surplus electricity to compress CO₂ gas into a liquid state.

When the demand for clean power rises, the liquid CO₂ is allowed to expand back into a hot, pressurized gas, generating a powerful force — much like steam escaping a pressure cooker. This force spins a turbine to produce zero-emission electricity, which can be supplied to the grid for durations ranging from 8 to 24 hours.

Significantly, the Omani government—represented by sovereign wealth fund Oman Investment Authority (OIA)—has been an early supporter of Energy Dome and its storage technology.

Three years ago, OIA’s venture capital arm, IDO Investments, was among several international entities that participated in a funding round to support the company. Additionally, an MoU signed between OIA and Energy Dome aims to explore potential collaboration opportunities in Oman—a step that led to the establishment of Takhzeen Oman as the Italian firm’s local technology partner.

In remarks to the Observer, Takhzeen Oman’s Managing Director, Eng Nawaf al Balushi, welcomed the partnership announcement. “Takhzeen Oman proudly congratulates its technology partner, Energy Dome, on achieving a significant global milestone through a strategic partnership and investment from Google to advance long-duration energy storage solutions. As the local partner of Energy Dome in the Sultanate of Oman, Takhzeen views this development as a major endorsement of the CO₂ Battery—a breakthrough in long-duration energy storage that combines innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Google’s decision to both partner with and invest in Energy Dome validates the growing global confidence in this technology to play a key role in supporting the transition to net-zero.”

The partnership, he further noted, has the potential to bolster global momentum around long-duration storage as a critical enabler of renewable energy integration.

“For Oman, it presents exciting prospects as Takhzeen works to bring this innovative solution to the region, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s ambitious clean energy goals. We are proud to represent Energy Dome in Oman. It underscores the importance of localized, forward-looking partnerships in delivering real climate solutions. Together, we are committed to transforming the energy landscape in Oman and beyond.”

The collaboration between Takhzeen Oman and Energy Dome is set to play a pivotal role in developing Oman’s first large-scale, long-duration energy storage project—supporting the country’s rising electricity demand while enhancing grid reliability and sustainability, Eng Al Balushi added.

During a visit to Muscat earlier this year, Energy Dome officials revealed that the company’s partnership with Takhzeen Oman will help deliver a ‘hybrid project’ that combines solar power generation with CO₂ battery storage. Green electricity from the adjacent solar power plant will charge the battery during the day, with the stored energy discharged at night or during peak-pricing hours when grid supply is limited.

As the technology provider, Energy Dome will deliver the full battery storage plant for the Oman project. Takhzeen Oman, for its part, will handle the plant’s installation and will own and operate it for a period of 30 years. The green electricity generated by the project will be sold to an offtaker.

