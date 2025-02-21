MUSCAT: Etlaq, the first spaceport in Oman and the MENA region, is targeting five experimental launches in 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Muscat on February 20, 2025, Julanda al Riyami, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), announced the company’s 2025 plans. “We’re excited to unveil five missions this year, featuring international collaborations with partners from the UK, New Zealand, and Kuwait. As a spaceport, Duqm-1 was about learning how to operate and execute missions. However, 2025 will be focused on a different type of test—we’ll be learning how to conduct launches repeatedly. The goal is to establish a cadence, enabling multiple planned launches in parallel. This will help us achieve an ideal rate of 10, 20, or even 30+ launches per year.” According to the CCO, the purpose of the launches will vary. While some launches are designed to test landing systems, others will focus on other aspects such as on stage separation or fuel efficiency.

The first rocket launch, UNITY-1, is expected to take place in April, which will be facilitated by UK based launch company Advanced Propulsion Technologies. This will be followed by the launch of the Duqm-2 rocket in June, which will be facilitated by New Zealand-based Stellar Kinetics in partnership with Etlaq’s parent company, NASCOM.

The Duqm-2 rocket, while part of the company’s programme, will use a different launch vehicle, Al Riyami said. A more complex launch, utilising different parameters and operational procedures, is scheduled for October for rocket Duqm-3.

The fourth rocket scheduled for launch in November is Kuwait Space Rocket’s Ambition-3, emphasising the significance of regional collaboration within the sector.

The final launch, expected to take place in December, is for Duqm-3, which according to the CCO, will have different parameters compared to the previous rockets.

Etlaq’s 2025 launch schedule is part of the company’s newly announced rocket launching experimental programme – Genesis - which aims to develop Oman’s space launch culture before full-scale commercial operations in 2027.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Etlaq CEO His Highness Sayyid Azzan bin Qais al Said, shared the following about the programme, “The Genesis Programme was launched in 2024 as a proof of concept. At this stage, the programme is laying the foundation for what we call a national space launch heritage. We believe that having such a heritage is a fundamental prerequisite for commercial spaceport operations, which we plan to begin in 2027.” He added, “The programme is designed to break down the essential elements of planning and conducting rocket launches. From now until 2027, our goal is to host as many launches as possible—within safety and feasibility limits—using multiple launch companies operating suborbital and experimental launch vehicles. This means that every launch we announce today will be conducted under the Genesis Programme, contributing to capacity building and the development of a sustainable launch heritage.” A number of agreements were also signed at the briefing. International space services company PLD Space singed an agreement to use Etlaq as the second global launch base for the Miura launch vehicle family. An MOU was also inked with satellite solutions provider SatMENA to collaborate on ground station services and operational support for upcoming launches.

Additionally, Etlaq’s parent company NASCOM signed an agreement the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) granting the company Qualified Entity status for the building and operation of spaceports in the country.

First announced in 2023, the Etlaq spaceport, located in Duqm, successfully launched its first experimental rocket in December of 2024. The spaceport is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

