UAE - Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, has announced the completion of the first phase of its Aerospace Supply Chain zone which features 11 facilities and spans a total of 1,291,000 sq ft.

This milestone follows great demand from aviation-related businesses seeking to establish their operations at MBRAH and benefit from its advanced infrastructure and solutions.

The completed phase within the Aerospace Supply Chain zone, a landside freezone solution, caters to engine shops, component and landing gear MROs, as well as workshop solutions, said MBRAH in a statement.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

Additionally, further expansion is underway, with 1,721,000 sq ft of new facilities currently under development.

This includes a new facility of the Suppliers Complex—the region’s first vertical aerospace complex—designed to attract startups and SMEs, it stated.

On the project's progress, CEO Tahnoon Saif said the demand for aviation-related services, particularly MROs, has significantly increased in recent years, and there has been strong interest from companies looking to establish or expand their businesses at MBRAH.

"With the future completion of Al Maktoum International Airport, this demand is expected to rise even further. We are fully prepared to meet the needs of these companies through both our completed and upcoming facilities," he stated.

Scheduled for completion by Q2 2026, the complex will feature 88 leasable units across three levels dedicated to maintenance service providers, aircraft parts traders, and aerospace and drone companies.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

