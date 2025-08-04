Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) posted net profits worth AED 278.46 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) plunge from AED 1.15 billion.

Revenues from contracts with customers hiked by 41% to AED 1.72 billion in January-June 2025 from AED 1.22 billion in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent fell to AED 0.02 in H1-25 from AED 0.09 as of 30 June 2024.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of ADNH declined to AED 122.06 million from AED 129.42 million in Q2-24.

The revenues from contracts with customers rose to AED 845.79 million in Q2-25 from AED 772.13 million in the same period of 2024, while the EPS remained unchanged at AED 0.01.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi National Hotels, Khalid Anib, stated: "With the successful integration of recent acquisitions and the growing demand for both hospitality and catering, we are well-positioned to sustain our momentum throughout the year.“

In Q1-25, ADNH reported lower net profits at AED 156.40 million, against AED 1.02 billion in Q1-24.

