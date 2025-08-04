MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has successfully retained regulatory control over a prime geostationary orbital slot at 73.5° East after committing to launch a temporary satellite by December 2025, and to sign a contract for a Ka-band high-throughput satellite (HTS) before the end of this year. The full satellite, expected to deliver advanced broadband capacity, is targeted for launch in 2028.

The decision by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to grant Oman this extension represents a major step forward for the Sultanate of Oman, which has faced multiple delays in executing its national satellite communications programme. The orbital slot is considered highly strategic, offering coverage across large parts of the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia—regions with growing demand for satellite-based broadband, broadcasting, and data services.

Oman’s satellite ambitions have been in development since at least 2018, centred on its Omansat-1 telecommunications satellite project. However, due to a series of setbacks—including procurement delays and missed regulatory milestones—the country risked losing its claim to the 73.5° East orbital position under ITU’s “use-it-or-lose-it” policy. In October 2024, Oman issued a public tender for a temporary satellite to maintain the slot while working toward a long-term solution.

According to a report by Space Intel Report, the ITU’s Radio Regulations Board reviewed Oman’s case and agreed to the country’s roadmap, granting it a deadline of December 31, 2025 to launch the interim satellite. Oman also committed to contracting a full Ka-band HTS satellite by the end of 2025, with a 2028 launch deadline. Despite limited progress in earlier years, the report notes that Oman was able to retain the slot through timely regulatory commitments and credible plans.

The announcement builds on Oman’s recent achievements in space. In November 2024, the country successfully launched OL-1, its first AI-powered Earth observation satellite, into low-Earth orbit. Developed by Oman Lens, in partnership with Star Vision Aerospace and Mars Development & Investment Company, OL-1 provides real-time, high-resolution imaging for land use planning, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental assessments.

To reinforce its position, Oman issued Royal Decree 40/2025, granting OmanSat a Category I licence to develop and operate national satellite communication services. This allows OmanSat to offer fixed satellite broadband to underserved regions and support national digital transformation goals.

Oman is working to meet the immediate goal of launching a temporary satellite by the end of 2025 in order to comply with ITU regulations and hold on to the orbital slot. In parallel, the country plans to finalise a contract for the more powerful Ka-band high-throughput satellite within the same year, with the actual launch scheduled for 2028. Together, these milestones are intended to cement Oman’s role in the regional space and communications sector, and reflect a growing strategic focus on space as a pillar of economic diversification and national infrastructure development under Oman Vision 2040.

