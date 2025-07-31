The UAE telecoms group e& has posted a net profit of 3.5 billion dirhams ($953 million) for Q2 2025, a 9.7% increase year-on-year (YoY), on the back of a 13% rise in its subscriber base.

The effort easily beat analysts’ mean estimate of AED 2.84 billion, according to data provider LSEG.

For H1 2025, the Abu Dhabi-listed telecoms group grew its net profit 61% YoY to AED 8.8 billion.

Consolidated revenue increased to AED 34.9 billion, up 23.3% YoY.

The group’s subscriber base grew to 198 million globally, marking a 13% YoY increase.

E&’s board has approved a dividend per share of AED 0.43 for H1.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

