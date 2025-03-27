UAE - EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, has announced that it has joined forces with Lockheed Martin, a global defence technology company, to boost collaboration on the aerospace and defence sectors.

EPI, a major unit of Abu Dhabi-based advanced technology group EDGE, is a leading manufacturer of complex engineering components for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Following their Letter of Intent (LoI) signing at IDEX 2025, the EPI team and a Lockheed Martin delegation from Abu Dhabi visited PZL Mielec, a major Polish aerospace facility owned by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

PZL Mielec, known as the largest Lockheed Martin production site outside the US, is one of Poland’s most prominent aircraft manufacturers.

The visit centred around discussions on combining EPI’s advanced precision engineering capabilities, which include work on leading commercial platforms such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault, and Leonardo, and PZL Mielec’s significant defence aerospace expertise, said a statement from EPI.

The two parties explored opportunities for subcontracting, outsourcing, knowlEdge sharing, and implementing advanced manufacturing techniques, it stated.

According to EPI, the recent progress of the ongoing co-operation marks a commitment to sustainable industrial growth, workforce development and advancing global aerospace and defence capabilities.

Together, Edge Group and Lockheed Martin aim to foster innovation, expand industry capacity, and reinforce the strategic roles of both organisations on the world stage.-TradeArabia News Service

