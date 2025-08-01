The UAE-based investment conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding reported a Q2 2025 net profit of 4.53 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion), up from AED 2.08 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to AED 18.4 billion, compared with AED 15.1 billion in Q2 2024.

For the first half of 2025, net profit edged up 1% year-on-year to AED 6.6 billion, the ADX-listed company said. The result was broadly in line with the prior year, despite non-recurring items totalling AED 1.4 billion in H1 2024.

Alpha Dhabi Holding holds investments in several prominent Abu Dhabi-based firms, including Aldar, Modon, and NMDC Group.

