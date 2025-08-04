RIYADH — Nearly all establishments in Saudi Arabia (97.7%) are connected to the internet, while 57.7% of those with internet access use social media platforms, according to the 2023 “Nafath” statistics on information and communications technology usage by businesses, released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The data shows that 94.1% of establishments have a dedicated business email, and 70.3% maintain a mobile phone specifically for their operations.

About 75.5% operate with internal networks and fixed connections, while 91.3% have used government e-services, such as accessing information, downloading and submitting forms, or completing transactions online.

Additionally, 73.1% of establishments reported completing government forms electronically, and 65.6% utilized cloud computing services for financial or accounting software applications.

