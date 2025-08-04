MUSCAT: US-based climate innovation tech venture Sense, known for its leadership in smart energy solutions, will establish a Research & Development (R&D) facility in Oman to support the deployment of its technology in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to the Oman Investment Authority (OIA)—an investor in the Massachusetts-headquartered firm—the R&D facility is part of a broader initiative to localise Sense's technology for tracking energy consumption in the country.

In August 2019, IDO Investments, the tech-focused arm of OIA, joined a group of leading international investors in a funding round for Sense. The US firm develops machine-learning-powered hardware and software that monitor household energy consumption and device usage in real time—helping users reduce energy waste.

Commenting on its strategy to support the localisation of Sense’s smart energy solutions, OIA stated: “Sense conducted field trials in Oman to optimise the technology’s performance and adapt it to local conditions. The company expanded its partnerships with local energy providers to enhance the national electricity grid’s efficiency and strengthen its ability to meet growing energy demand. This partnership paves the way for establishing a research and development center in Oman, supporting the national economy and creating new job opportunities for Omani citizens.”

A leader in climate-tech innovation, Sense’s groundbreaking direct-to-consumer Home Energy Monitor initially reached over 100,000 homes in the US. The company has since expanded its reach by embedding its technology into smart meters—providing electricity providers with software that enhances grid management and customer engagement.

Sense says its mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by transforming the relationship between people, homes, and the electric grid. To this end, it partners with meter manufacturers to offer utilities software that supports their electrification goals by making the grid more scalable and resilient. Its consumer app empowers users to make smarter energy decisions, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint.

In Oman, smart meters are playing a key role in helping rationalise electricity consumption by enabling modern digital infrastructure and giving consumers real-time access to their energy usage. Supplanting analog meters—prone to faults and billing errors—smart meters improve billing accuracy, collection efficiency, and customer satisfaction. With access to ongoing consumption trends, consumers can make informed decisions to reduce household electricity use.

At the national level, utilities gain access to real-time data that enables better detection of losses, tampering, and power quality issues, while reducing operational costs and improving usage planning. Additionally, the underlying Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) supports time-of-day pricing and demand-response programs, encouraging consumption outside of peak periods.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APRS) is overseeing the National Smart Meter Programme, which targets the installation of approximately 1.2 million smart meters by the end of 2025.

