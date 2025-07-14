RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has announced on Sunday the recall of 2,124 Baseus portable chargers, model BS-30kp365, due to a potential risk of battery overheating, which could lead to fire hazards.



Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the product and contact the company at 920014154 to arrange a return and receive a refund.



To verify if a product is included in the recall and initiate the return process, customers can visit the official Arabic-language recall page: https://www.baseusksa.com/pages/recall_BS-30KP365.



The ministry also urged users to check the model number through the Saudi Product Recalls Center at http://Recalls.sa.

