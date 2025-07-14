LONDON: Hungarian airline Wizz Air is in talks with Airbus about scaling back its order for 47 A321XLR, a longer range aircraft, and converting some of them to regular A321 jets, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We have 47 XLRs on order. We are going to scale that back," CEO József Váradi told Reuters, after the airline said it was exiting its Abu Dhabi operations, where most of the XLRs were going to be used.

"We have conversion rights for the majority of that of that aircraft order. So we are talking to the manufacturer." (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)