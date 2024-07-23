UAE - Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR Global) – the global leader in shisha and inhalation – has launched its new Research, Design and Development (RDD) Lab backed by a AED100 million ($27.23 million) investment.

The R&D facility will be used to develop and hire expert tech talent, drive continuous innovation in the shisha industry, speed up the development of exciting new products, and accelerate Dubai and the UAE’s position as a worldwide innovation leader.

The global hub will put science and technology firmly at the heart of AIR’s operations and encourage an agile approach to developing new inhalation products that build on the success of OOKA, the world’s first charcoal-free, pod-based shisha device.

New standard

OOKA set a new standard by providing a modern way for people to enjoy a cleaner shisha alternative, and the RDD Lab will accelerate AIR’s ambition to create revolutionary inhalation experiences.

To date, OOKA has served hundreds of thousands charcoal free shisha sessions and is already responsible for approximately 30% of AIR’s revenue in the UAE region. The business invested 200 million AED to develop OOKA, including the range of flavoured pods available.

The lab will boast newly designed laboratories and deliver purpose-built workshops to accelerate AIR’s long-term investment to make the UAE a technology hub of the future; new products are in early phases of testing with the view to launching in 2025.

Paul Dawson, Chief Product Officer at AIR Global, said: “I have always drawn personal inspiration in my career from the power of technology – to create entirely new industries, disrupt existing sectors and develop products that no-one else has thought of.

New prototypes

“And it’s this exact mindset and ethos that we will achieve through the RDD Lab. With an aspirational team from around the world and cutting-edge technology at our fingertips, we’ll be creating new prototypes and combining them with our existing range of products to fundamentally change how people experience shisha. It’s an exciting time to be part of such a talented team that will drive forward innovation.”

The RDD Lab represents AIR’s dedication towards research and development, improving lives through technology and environmental sustainability.

The team of 26 people and 19 different nationalities will be responsible for running day-to-day operations at the lab, which boasts a 50/50 gender split and is driven by a dedication towards health-conscious innovation.

Ronan Barry, Chief Legal and Corporate Officer, concluded: “The business is embarking on the next phase in its growth journey at an incredibly exciting time, where consumers are showing appetite for more eco-conscious, reduced risk shisha experiences. The RDD lab will not only create new products that puts sustainability, science and technology at the forefront but enable us to break ground into new global regions.

“The recent launch of OOKA in Germany, a significant shisha market, was a milestone moment for us as we aspire to bring new inhalation experiences to a European market. The launch of this lab gives us even more momentum to build on as we expand our product range and presence globally.”

