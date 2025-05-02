EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced a strategic partnership with innovation scale-up Wazoku. Their first collaboration launches a global open innovation challenge via the Wazoku Crowd platform to identify next-generation ‘Drone in a Box’ solutions.

Open to innovators, start-ups, universities, and established organisations worldwide, the challenge seeks fully integrated systems that combine a drone, docking and charging station, ground control platform, and operational software into a single, scalable unit.

EDGE is offering a total prize fund of US$20,000 – awarding US$15,000 to the winning entry and US$5,000 for the runner-up. Finalists will be invited to EDGE to demonstrate their solutions, with the potential for further development or acquisition.

The challenge addresses rising global demand for autonomous UAV systems that are cost-effective, rapidly deployable, and resilient in harsh environments. EDGE is particularly interested in solutions requiring minimal human intervention and featuring AI-driven autonomy, predictive maintenance, advanced navigation, and mobile or remote deployment.

Ahmed Al Khoori, SVP – Strategy & Excellence, EDGE Group, said, “This challenge represents a significant opportunity to help shape the future of defence technology. By partnering with Wazoku, we’re engaging a global community of problem-solvers to define the next evolution of unmanned systems—solutions that could transform ISR, logistics, perimeter security, and more.”

The initiative has been led and coordinated by the EDGE Innovation team, reflecting the Group’s commitment to open collaboration and rapid capability development. It supports EDGE’s Learning & Innovation Factory (LIF) strategy, which invests in advanced technologies, fosters innovation, and builds national capacity. LIF aims to strengthen collaboration across the UAE’s advanced technology ecosystem and establish EDGE as a centre of excellence and innovation within the wider community.

Wazoku Crowd connects more than 700,000 solvers worldwide, including engineers, scientists, technologists, start-ups, and academic institutions. It has previously delivered successful outcomes for NASA, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the US Navy.

Simon Hill, CEO of Wazoku, added, “EDGE is one of the most forward-thinking defence and advanced technology groups, and we’re proud to partner with them on this and future challenges. ‘Drone in a Box’ solutions are critical enablers for autonomous operations, and we’re confident the Wazoku Crowd will surface bold, innovative solutions that meet EDGE’s ambitions.”

The challenge closes on 7th July 2025. Submissions must include a detailed technical proposal and supporting video demonstration. Finalists will retain intellectual property rights and may enter negotiations with EDGE for further development or acquisition of their solutions.