The fourth edition of the “Together Forward” Forum continued on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre through a series of dialogue sessions focused on enhancing the quality of government services to boost productivity and competitiveness, supporting freelance work and entrepreneurship to build a productive national economy and a sustainable labour market, and highlighting the role of the five-year plan and priority sectors in establishing a diversified and sustainable economy.

Speaking during the forum, Ibtisam al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, stated that around 200 Omani companies are exporting their products to international markets, with a total export value of RO500 million during the period 2024–2025.

Meanwhile, Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, said around 1,600 projects are included within the digital transformation plans across 57 government entities.

These projects range from internal restructuring and electronic platforms to service improvements and process reengineering, with about 75% of them already completed.

For his part, Mansoor al Hinai, chairman of the Public Services Regulation Authority, said that the total investments in the sectors supervised by the authority range between RO6–7 billion.

During the forum’s first session, Saeed al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, affirmed the continued improvement in government performance in digital transformation, noting that performance has increased by 400% from the beginning of 2022 through 2025.

