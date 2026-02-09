Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is seeing a big surge in the use of Instant Payment Systems (IPS) in 2025, according to the latest overview of the performance of the national payment systems in the second half of 2025, compared to 2024 during the same period.

Instant payment systems enable real-time electronic fund transfers, allowing money to be credited to a recipient's account within seconds using mobile apps and digital wallets, among others.

There has been a 78 percent increase in the volume of IPS from 105.937 million in 2024 to 188.502 million in 2025. The value increased by 71 percent from RO3.326 billion in 2024 to RO5.685 billion in 2025.

The P2B (Person-to-Business) payments are digital transactions where consumers directly pay merchants, vendors, or service providers, often utilizing instant, real-time payment methods like QR codes or account-to-account transfers.

The P2B payments also increased by over 70 percent in value during the same period.

The electronic payment system (OmanNet) allows merchants to accept debit, credit, and digital wallet transactions instantly in person using card readers or mobile devices.

The OmanNet channels used for e-commerce (9.60 percent), ATM cash withdrawals (3.43 percent), and POS systems (86.61 percent ) in 2025.

The ATM withdrawals dropped from 5.65% in 2024 to 3.43% in 2025.

Point of Sale (POS) card payments are secure, in-person transactions where customers pay for goods or services using debit/credit cards or digital wallets (NFC) via a terminal, typically in physical stores. These

