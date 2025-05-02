MIAMI, Florida - e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS) today announced the official opening of e& Wholesale Americas, its new US entity headquartered in Coconut Grove, Miami.

The launch, celebrated in the presence of dignitaries from the UAE Embassy in the US, marks a significant milestone in C&WS’s strategic expansion into the Americas, reinforcing its position as a global leader in seamless, AI-driven connectivity.

Building on its established presence in London and Singapore, the Miami office further strengthens C&WS’s global footprint and positions e& Wholesale Americas as a gateway to dynamic markets, empowering businesses with cutting-edge Managed Voice, Data & Connectivity, Roaming, Mobility Services, among others.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier and Wholesale Officer at e&, said, “The launch of e& Wholesale Americas is more than just entering new markets, it is a bold step towards redefining global connectivity. Miami’s vibrant tech hub is the perfect location for us to expand the future of digital infrastructure.”

Pablo Mlikota, Senior Vice President International, with his extensive expertise in launching international greenfield operations and leading diverse, multicultural teams, will lead the expansion of e& Wholesale Americas in the US and LATAM.

Mlikota said: “e& Wholesale Americas is not just expanding reach — it’s shaping the future of regional connectivity and digital innovation."

He added that by building on C&WS’s exceptional growth in global hubs like London and Singapore and integrating it with local market intelligence and e&’s advanced AI and automation capabilities, e& is delivering next-generation solutions that accelerate business growth, open new markets, and position partners as leaders in the digital economy.

Under Mlikota’s leadership, e& Wholesale Americas will serve the rising demand from telcos, enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI players in the region and beyond. Positioned in a global innovation hub, the entity will focus on expanding its footprint to better support existing and future partners across various domains, while also enabling e&’s operating companies with cost-efficient access to new markets.

The Miami hub, along with an upcoming hub in Johannesburg, South Africa, reinforces e&’s commitment to expanding its global presence across 38 countries.