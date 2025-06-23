The year also saw the launch of several new services, including embedded SIM cards (eSIM) and Wi-Fi Calling, designed to ensure continuous connectivity, even in remote areas, without imposing additional costs on users.

Egypt granted the first 5G network license at the start of 2024.

By year-end, all mobile network operators secured licenses as part of a broader strategy to accelerate digital infrastructure and improve national competitiveness.

In collaboration with mobile operators, the government has laid out a phased plan for 5G deployment, with initial coverage focusing on major cities, key transportation corridors, and strategic economic zones.

Such cooperation guarantees benefiting from the capabilities of these technologies in achieving development and national competitiveness.