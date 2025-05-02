DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, recently received Suzan Kereere, President of Global Markets at PayPal, a global digital commerce platform, at Emirates Group headquarters.

During the meeting, Emirates and PayPal discussed opportunities to build on their 15-year relationship and deepen collaboration within the dynamic digital payments landscape.

Emirates currently offers PayPal on its website in 34 countries, offering customers simplified, fast and secure checkout when locking in their travel.

The airline has seen a marked increase in customer adoption, usage frequency and transaction volumes with PayPal in the last year.

PayPal recently opened its first-ever regional headquarters in Dubai to serve the Middle East and Africa, with the aim to support more consumers and businesses across emerging economies advance their commerce capabilities and help businesses of all sizes sell across borders.

Dubai is rapidly emerging as a global fintech hub, leveraging its strategic location, business-friendly policies, and strong financial infrastructure. Dubai has attracted major fintech players, as well as nurtured homegrown startups. The city has also set up fintech accelerators and clusters along with ‘sandboxes’ that allow startups to test innovations.



