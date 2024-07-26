Geobear, a pioneer in ground improvement technology, said it has begun operations in UAE. This launch comes at a time when UAE construction market is in need of novel technology that aids geotechnical engineers to fill ground cavities and soil improvement.

With over 40 years of experience in ground improvement solutions, Geobear brings its non-invasive technology to address the growing needs of UAE’s booming construction sector.

Geobear's ground stabilization involves injecting an expanding geopolymer resin through small tubes, which compacts the soil and fills voids efficiently. This technique minimizes site disruption and can be completed in as little as a day, depending on the project's size.

"Given the UAE's rapidly expanding infrastructure, there is a growing need for non-disruptive ground stabilization methods," said Dr Mohamed Wehbi, Business and Technical Director at Geobear.

"The UAE construction market is in need of novel technology that aids geotechnical engineers to fill ground cavities and soil improvement, based on geological conditions alone, and we are happy to help the nation in reaching its objectives of achieving sustainable urban development, improving efficiency, and creating world-class infrastructure that aligns with the country's long-term vision," he stated.

The UAE’s construction market, projected to grow from $41 billion in 2024 to over $50 billion by 2029, presents a significant demand for ground stabilization solutions.

Factors such as natural soil cavities, rising water tables, and aging infrastructure necessitate efficient and reliable ground improvement.

At a time when environmental sustainability is critical, Geobear leads by example. Their technology cuts carbon footprint by 46% to 70% compared to traditional methods, aligning with global sustainability initiatives and UAE's commitment to green building practices.

"Our technology effectively addresses common geotechnical challenges in the UAE, including soil washouts and effects of rising water table, without the need for heavy equipment or lengthy downtime," explained Dr Mohamed Wehbi.

"By extending the lifespan of infrastructures and reducing maintenance interventions, we are delivering long-term environmentally friendly solutions," he stated.

A recent project in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (Jafza) for Fugro, the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, witnessed the efficiency of Geobear’s ground improvement technology when it was employed to stabilize the ground under a sensitive facility without disruption, showcasing their capability in handling critical operations.

"Geobear's approach allowed us to maintain continuous operation of our facility while efficiently addressing our ground stability issues," said a representative from the Jafza project, David Duguid, Facility Manager at Fugro.

"We faced significant challenges with our low voltage substation subsiding. We diligently sought solutions from different companies, but none met our needs. Fortunately, our search led us to Geobear. Their cost-effective and environmentally friendly, non­intrusive solutions stood out," noted Duguid.

"This approach not only prevented any downtime or operational disruptions but also future­proofed our facility. I extend my sincere gratitude to Geobear for their invaluable technical assistance," he stated.

Geobear is set to play a crucial role in UAE's landmark projects, including the AED18 billion ($5 billion) 'Blue Line' Metro in Dubai. These projects benefit immensely from Geobear’s rapid and effective ground stabilization solutions.

"Our entry into the UAE is strategically planned to support major infrastructure developments and to align with the region's smart city ambitions," mentioned Dr Mohamed Wehbi.

Geobear's ground stabilization technology offers a range of key benefits. Utilizing small, specialized teams, the process minimizes disruptions to ongoing operations.

By eliminating the need for excavation work or temporary structures, Geobear ensures a seamless and efficient solution. This innovative technology outpaces traditional methods such as piling and cement grouting in terms of speed, making it an ideal choice for projects of varying scales, from residential to large infrastructure developments.

Additionally, Geobear's focus on sustainability is evident in its proven reduction of carbon emissions by up to 70% compared to conventional ground engineering techniques, aligning with the UAE's sustainability objectives.

With certifications from BBA, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001, Geobear guarantees top-quality and reliable solutions for all its clients.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).