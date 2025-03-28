ABU DHABI - Maroc Telecom (IAM) and Inwi (Wana Corporate) have announced the signing of an expanded partnership agreement aimed at accelerating the deployment of fibre optic and 5G technologies across Morocco.

Under the agreement, the two companies will consolidate parts of their passive telecom infrastructure by establishing two joint ventures, each owned equally (50/50). The objective is to strengthen fibre optic expansion and support the development of 5G network in the Kingdom.

The agreement includes the creation of "FiberCo", tasked with expanding fiber optic networks to reach 1 million connections within two years and 3 million within five years, and TowerCo, which will oversee the construction of 2,000 new towers in three years and 6,000 in ten years to support the rollout of 5G.

The first phase of the project is valued at AED4.4 billion over three years, pending approval by Morocco's National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT).

In statements to WAM, Chairman, e&, Jassem Alzaabi, said that this strategic collaboration between Maroc Telecom and Inwi—along with joint investments in fiber and 5G infrastructure—marks a significant step toward greater market stability and strengthens Morocco’s position as an attractive destination for investment. He highlighted the country's efforts to foster a balanced and competitive regulatory environment.

“We at e& prioritise compliance with both local and international regulations as a core ethical responsibility,” Alzaabi said. “We value the government’s ongoing initiatives to develop the telecom sector and are committed to long-term investment in Morocco. Our focus will be on expanding digital infrastructure, promoting digital inclusion, and enabling various economic sectors to benefit from technological advancements. We will continue working closely with the government and private sector to build a robust digital ecosystem that enhances Morocco’s competitiveness and supports sustainable development.”

Engineer Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, commented on the agreement, expressing pride in witnessing a new phase of market stability in Morocco, supported by a more balanced regulatory landscape. He reiterated Morocco’s importance to the group and its strategy to pursue innovation and growth in the digital and telecom sectors.

“With a clear future vision for the market, we are more committed than ever to advancing our investments in fiber and 5G infrastructure,” Dowidar said. “Our aim is to strengthen digital infrastructure, support e-government services, and provide smart solutions that meet the needs of individuals and businesses while enhancing Morocco's regional competitiveness.”

He added that the strategic collaboration between Maroc Telecom and Inwi reflects institutional maturity and underscores that true partnerships are built on legal integrity and public interest. “This motivates us to not only improve infrastructure but also build a comprehensive digital model that supports Morocco’s digital transformation. Our future investments will focus on enhancing user experience, expanding digital services, and supporting Morocco’s digital economy in alignment with our long-term vision for this vital market.”

A joint statement from the two companies confirmed that the supervisory board of Maroc Telecom and the board of directors of Inwi have approved the agreement, which aligns with Morocco’s ongoing digital transformation and ambitions to deliver high-speed communication services.



HM