Africa risks becoming a haven for cybercrime if control of its internet addresses slips into the wrong hands, a danger growing more likely as the body managing them edges toward collapse.

On July 28, ICT ministers from across the continent convened virtually in a last-ditch effort to salvage the Africa Network Information Centre (AfriNIC), the body that allocates internet protocol addresses in the region.

AfriNIC is under receivership and facing collapse, threatening Africa’s grip on one of its most critical digital resources: Version 4 of internet protocol addresses (IPv4).

These addresses, which uniquely identify devices online, are the backbone of internet communication and a globally scarce commodity.

As one of the world’s five regional internet registries, AfriNIC is the official custodian of Africa’s internet numbers. But a barrage of lawsuits from Cloud Innovation, a former client, has paralysed the institution.“Allowing AfriNIC to fail is as good as selling our freedom to Cloud Innovation,” warns Thelma Quaye, director of infrastructure, skills and empowerment at Smart Africa, an AU-backed initiative to expand digital access.“It’s as simple as that because what happens is that Cloud Innovation has the financial muscle with the number of IPs they have to start even leasing IPs within Africa. And it does not even have African interest at heart.”Cloud Innovation, registered in Seychelles, received about 6 million IPv4 addresses between 2013 and 2016 to support Virtual Private Network (VPN) services in Africa.

AfriNIC terminated its membership in July 2021, accusing the company of policy breaches, including reselling IP addresses outside the continent, unauthorised sub-allocations, and refusing to cooperate with audits.

The company hit back with a flurry of lawsuits in Mauritius and Seychelles – at least 52 to date – draining AfriNIC’s finances. AfriNIC is a non-profit organisation funded only through the lease fees paid by network operators across the continent.

Experts now fear others may be exploiting AfriNIC’s weakness to divert Africa’s scarce IPv4 resources offshore. “We believe there may be others, but Cloud Innovation is the most prominent,” Ms Quaye told The EastAfrican.

Why the fierce contest over Africa’s IPv4 allocations? Ms Quaye notes that Africa is the only region yet to exhaust its share, which accounts for just five percent of the global pool.

The stakes go beyond scarcity. If actors outside Africa gain control of the continent’s IPv4 allotment, they could not only limit Africans’ access but also exploit the addresses for cybercrimes masked as originating from Africa.“There’s an economic but also a jurisdictional consequence of that,” Ms Quaye cautioned. “Investigative agencies are able to know whether an IP is from Africa, Asia, or wherever. If you resell IPs that are supposed to be in Africa to China, we’ll be tracing them in Africa, but they are somewhere else. That’s what’s at stake.”Now, ahead of the September 30 deadline for the election of new board members, African ICT ministers have called on AfriNIC’s receiver to ensure a timely, free and fair poll, which could be what resuscitates the organisation.

They also urged for a multistakeholder dialogue to ensure AfriNIC’s future, and a mobilisation of domestic AfriNIC members to turn up for the elections and ensure a sustained future for the organisation.

