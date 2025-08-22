MUSCAT: Omantel, the majority state-owned integrated telecommunications provider in Oman, has unveiled plans for a major rebranding of its corporate identity with the goal of remaking itself as the country’s premier technology powerhouse.

The publicly traded telco, with a market capitalisation of just under $2 billion, currently offers services across fixed-line, mobile, Internet, ICT and data-centre solutions both domestically and regionally. Through strategic partnerships and joint ventures, the Group also has a substantial presence across the Middle East and North Africa, with connectivity extending worldwide via its investments in a raft of submarine cables.

Announcing its imminent corporate makeover strategy, the company said: “In the first half of 2025, the region’s telecommunications sector experienced strong continued momentum in its shift towards smart solutions and emerging technologies, fuelled by growing demand for integrated connectivity solutions, cloud computing, and AI-driven services. Amid intensifying competition and a regional drive to diversify business models, Omantel Group continued to take bold strategic steps to reinforce its position as a leading player in this evolving landscape, both in Oman and across the region,” it stated in the Chairman’s Report for H1 2025.

“Building on this momentum, the Group is laying the groundwork for a flagship national technology powerhouse, soon to be unveiled with a refreshed corporate identity. The new entity will bring together Oman’s ICT strengths under one umbrella, spearhead major digital initiatives, attract leading global partners, and position Oman as a vibrant regional hub for innovation and next-generation technologies,” it further added.

According to Omantel, the journey to become a flagship national technology powerhouse is built on deep infrastructure, expanded digital services, strategic global alliances, and homegrown innovation capacity. Together, these strengths position Oman as a regional hub for AI, cloud, Industry 4.0, and smart city development — fully aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

At the heart of this expansive infrastructure is the nationwide rollout of 5G and near-universal fibre-to-the-home coverage, which now serves as the backbone of Oman’s digital economy. With next-generation innovations such as the region’s first 50GPON trials, these networks are creating the capacity required for AI-driven platforms, Industry 4.0 applications, and the digital services that will define Oman’s future economy.

At the same time, with more than 20 subsea cable investments and landing stations strategically positioned in Barka and Muscat, Omantel is transforming Oman into a regional Internet and data transit hub. By hosting hyperscaler partners like Google and Meta, Oman reduces dependency on neighbouring hubs and attracts foreign investment, leveraging its geography to become a true digital crossroads between Europe, Asia, and Africa. These facilities not only support government digitisation but also enable enterprises to adopt hybrid cloud, e-services, and advanced hosting — strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the national economy.

Moving beyond connectivity, Omantel says it is delivering managed services, IoT platforms, and AI-driven analytics in partnership with leading technology providers. Furthermore, through its enterprise Security Operations Center and government cybersecurity engagements, the company is embedding resilience into Oman’s digital landscape.

Additionally, Omantel is also piloting smart lighting, transport, and connected utility solutions with government partners including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. These initiatives place the company at the core of Oman’s urban transformation, embedding AI and IoT in public services to enhance quality of life and economic efficiency.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

