Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Rwanda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of communications, information technology, and digital economy development.

The MoU was signed during Oman’s participation in the Global AI Summit under the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence and Africa’s Demographic Dividend: Reimagining Economic Opportunities for Africa’s Workforce’, in Kigali on Friday.

On behalf of Oman, the MoU was signed by H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. On the Rwandan side, the agreement was signed by Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications, Information Technology, and Innovation.

The MoU outlines a framework for enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange in areas such as digitising government services, digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence.

Additionally, it seeks to expand private sector involvement and systems integration in communications, information technology, and innovation. Key components of the MoU include promoting joint research initiatives focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things. It also includes measures to enhance cybersecurity and develop the information technology sector in both nations.

The agreement envisions strengthening the capabilities of emerging tech companies and small and medium enterprises, improving data protection expertise, and advancing personal data protection and digital economy initiatives.

