Arab Finance: Telecom Egypt’s general assembly approved the payment of EGP 1.5 per share in cash dividends for 2024, according to a bourse filing released on April 8th.

Ex-dividend and payment dates will be April 17th and April 24th, respectively.

The consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company dropped by 3.78% to EGP 10.098 billion in 2024, compared to EGP 11.720 billion in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).