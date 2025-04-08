Seacom, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and digital services across Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of two senior executives to bolster its leadership team. Effective 1 April 2025, Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen joined as the new Group chief marketing officer (CMO), while Charl Slabbert assumes the Group chief financial officer (CFO) role.

Alpheus Mangale, the Group chief executive, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing these accomplished leaders into the Group executive committee. "Both Mandisa and Charl bring considerable astuteness and insight to their fields. Their previous international experience in c-suite roles will greatly benefit Seacom. They are well-acquainted with the industry, having worked with other leading brands in South Africa and beyond. We anticipate the value they will bring to their roles and the strengthening of our top-tier leadership at Seacom," he stated.

Charl Slabbert is a seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of experience in various executive roles. His expertise is not limited to finance, but also encompasses corporate strategy, operations management, business integration and restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and stakeholder management. Slabbert's career experience extends to South Africa, several African countries, and the United Kingdom. In addition to his academic qualifications in accounting, he is affiliated with Saica as a chartered accountant and the IOD as a chartered director.

"I am excited to join Seacom as the Group CFO. My strategic, private equity and financial expertise will allow me to contribute positively to Seacom," said Slabbert. "With my prior experiences as Group CFO and Strategy executive in Vodacom, Cell C and various enterprise service providers, I am well prepared to engage with Seacom's diverse shareholder environments. I thrive on the strategic thinking required in a Group CFO role and look forward to being a key player in the company's corporate leadership."

Mangale added: "Charl brings extensive experience in strategic, commercial, and operational finance, with a proven track record in Africa. His expertise in managing mergers, acquisitions, and stakeholder relationships in listed and private equity settings is valuable to Seacom."

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen is an accomplished marketer, with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the ICT sector, boasting 30 years of expertise in marketing, communications, and brand positioning. Her extensive background includes leadership roles at BCX, Dimension Data, MTN, and Accenture, where she has driven significant brand growth and innovation. Ntloko-Petersen is known for her innovative approach to leveraging brand positioning and digital tools. She is deeply committed to youth and women development and creating a significant impact beyond the corporate sphere.

"In her new role, Mandisa will lead our brand and marketing efforts, focusing on enhancing Seacom's brand presence, driving client engagement, and supporting our growth objectives. Specifically, she will oversee the brand positioning for both our Digital Services and Digital Infrastructure businesses. Her leadership will be instrumental in defining and executing strategies differentiating our offerings in these key areas, ensuring that Seacom remains at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction," says Mangale.

Ntloko-Petersen holds a degree in International Relations and Industrial Sociology from Wits University. She was awarded the Nelson Mandela Scholarship for her MBA degree, which she completed at the University of Warwick in the UK. She also completed an MBA exchange programme at Esade Business School in Spain.

Mangale concluded: "I am eager to collaborate with these two senior leaders as they join Seacom's senior Group leadership team. They bring the right credentials and approach to excel in our team environment and unlock significant value from their teams."



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).