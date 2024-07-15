Intelligent power management company Eaton Middle East has introduced the innovative Eaton Asset Manager application to assist the commercial and construction industries in ensuring the use of genuine electrical products.

This application aims to enhance safety and compliance by providing a reliable means to authenticate genuine, tested, and safe electrical protection devices, according to a press release.

By scanning a product's QR code or using the app's search functionalities, users can access product information, manage their products, and ensure they are using safe, genuine Eaton components.

Eaton encourages all industry professionals to download and start using the Eaton Asset Manager app to make informed, safe choices. The app provides the necessary tools and information to verify products and manage them effectively throughout their lifecycle.

Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director of Eaton Middle East, stated: "At Eaton, we are deeply committed to the fight against counterfeit products to protect our customers and their investments. We urge all stakeholders to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions."

Simon T. Bircham, Brand Protection Manager for Eaton EMEA, remarked: "The Eaton Asset Manager app empowers users to verify the authenticity of our products easily, ensuring that they are protected against the dangers of counterfeit electrical components."

Counterfeit goods also pose threats across Middle Eastern markets, but authorities are actively addressing this issue. The Global Organized Crime Index 2023 notes that authorities in Kuwait frequently conduct large-scale seizures of counterfeit goods, including electrical items, making it crucial for consumers to authenticate these products.

Additionally, a recent report reveals that Dubai Police’s Economic Crimes Department seized counterfeit goods worth approximately AED 8.70 billion (around $2.30 billion) between 2019 and 2024, while Saudi Arabia has confiscated over 41 million counterfeit items.

The sale of counterfeit goods is a significant global issue. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global trade in counterfeit goods reached $509 billion in 2019, representing 3.30% of global trade.

