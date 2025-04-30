From delivering large-scale sustainable infrastructure to reimagining digital municipal services, Dubai Municipality is driving a new phase of urban development focused on enhancing quality of life, strengthening community wellbeing, and supporting the city’s long-term resilience, said Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

Speaking during a media briefing hosted by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) as part of its ‘Meet the CEO’ series, Bin Ghalita highlighted the Municipality’s priorities and latest progress across a range of areas including infrastructure, housing services, AI-driven technology, public health, food safety, and community spaces.

He underscored that Dubai’s progress is a direct outcome of the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Their guidance has enabled Dubai to consistently lead global competitiveness rankings, in line with the leadership’s ambition to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit, he stressed.

“Guided by the vision of our leadership, Dubai has moved beyond the concept of a global city to firmly establish itself as the city of the future,” said Bin Ghalita. “At Dubai Municipality, we adopt a proactive and forward-looking approach to advance the goals of future-driven strategies and initiatives. We place strong emphasis on human capital, ensuring our teams are well-trained and fully prepared to handle crises and emergencies, building on the wealth of experience we have accumulated in this field.”

He thanked the media professionals in attendance and praised the vital role of the media in highlighting strategic projects, initiatives, and services, and supporting community development in Dubai.

He reaffirmed Dubai Municipality’s commitment to maintaining strong engagement with the media, recognising it as a key partner in advancing the city’s ambitions. He also underscored the value of such meetings in fostering dialogue and exchanging ideas to help drive Dubai’s future goals.

During the session that was attended by industry leaders and editors-in-chief of the UAE media outlets, Nasser Bushahab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the Municipality’s role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which serve as key frameworks for the city’s future development.

Bushahab stressed the importance of the Master Plan as a roadmap aimed at making Dubai the best city to live in by offering the highest quality of life and attracting the talent and skills needed to drive economic growth.

Adel Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, outlined key developments in infrastructure, including the ‘Tasreef’ project, the region’s most advanced and operationally efficient unified rainwater drainage system scheduled for completion by 2033. With a total investment of AED30 billion, the project is now underway with four initial phases set to serve nine areas across Dubai. Contracts for these phases, valued at AED1.439 billion, were awarded in April 2025.

He also provided updates on the AED80 billion Dubai Strategic Tunnels for Sewerage Project, which recently completed the tendering phase for public-private partnerships, and the Waste-to-Energy Centre in Warsan, which generates 220 megawatts of renewable energy per hour, totalling 5,280 megawatts daily, enough to power more than 135,000 homes. The facility, which processes approximately two million tonnes of waste per year, was developed through a public-private partnership involving Dubai Holding, Dubal Holding, ITOCHU Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova, and BESIX Group, he said. Al Marzouqi also highlighted Dubai Municipality’s future plans to close all landfills by 2027.

Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, shared key Dubai Municipality initiatives in housing and urban planning, including the ‘Home is a Priority’ initiative, launched to provide integrated housing solutions that support Emirati families and strengthen community stability. The initiative aligns with the ‘Year of Community’ and the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Programme for Families and supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Al Muhairi also provided updates on land allocation for Emiratis and masterplans for priority development areas such as Latifa City and Al Yalayis 5, where final planning stages have been completed.

She noted Dubai Municipality’s efforts to digitalise building and construction services through a proactive, integrated model. This includes the launch of multiple service bundles and the integration of AI and digital twin solutions across platforms like the Digital Buildings Platform and Dubai Build Platform.

The session also addressed the completion of the ‘Dubai Digital Twin’ project, which aims to create a digital replica of Dubai through two- and three-dimensional maps encompassing all assets, landmarks, facilities, and infrastructure. The project is designed to support decision-making, planning, analysis, simulation, and the delivery of smart services.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health, and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, addressed Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance public health and ensure food safety. Among the key initiatives is the ‘Safe Water for a Healthy Community’ programme, launched in line with the ‘Year of Community’ and in partnership with the Community Development Authority to assess water safety systems in the homes of senior citizens across 10 districts. The first phase evaluated 42 homes to ensure compliance with the highest quality and safety standards.

Dr. Rafie outlined a range of initiatives and digital tools introduced to strengthen food safety standards and maintain the quality of food products across Dubai, including the ‘Montaji Plus’ app — an integrated system for regulating product trading in line with health and safety requirements.

The application features a database of more than 1.7 million registered products to facilitate efficient import and export operations. It also incorporates proactive and supervisory measures to ensure compliance with the highest public health standards during various events and activities, supported by a comprehensive plan for field inspections and monitoring.

Dr. Rafie highlighted the Municipality’s extensive efforts in food safety inspections, noting that Dubai receives nine million tonnes of food and related products through its ports each year. She emphasised that ensuring safety at this scale demands continuous, round-the-clock work by dedicated teams, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, highlighted Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to expand green spaces, noting the extensive, round-the-clock work required to support citywide landscaping and irrigation. Municipality teams plant around 600 trees daily, while its nurseries produce 90 million seedlings a year using advanced technology and robotics, he said.

Anwahi also provided updates on several ongoing projects aimed at enhancing Dubai’s public spaces, including the ‘Community Councils’ project, which includes the construction of five new community majlis venues in Nad Al Sheba 2, Al Awir 2, Al Barsha South 1, Al Warqaa 2, and Hatta. He also outlined progress on public park and beach development projects, including enhancements at Al Mamzar Beaches — covering the Creek and Corniche areas — and the ongoing construction of Jumeirah Beach, which is set to open to the public in July this year.

Sayed Ismail Al Hashimi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the importance of partnerships with the private sector and the need to foster a business-friendly environment that enables investors to grow their ventures and expand collaborations. He noted that Dubai Municipality’s contribution to the emirate’s public-private partnership portfolio amounts to AED28 billion for the period 2024–2026, covering 13 high-priority projects focused on enhancing quality of life.

Al Hashimi reaffirmed that Dubai Municipality’s service transformation aims to enhance customer happiness by offering seamless, integrated experiences. He noted that the first phase of the new virtual appointments system will cover over 50% of all municipal services. The system enables customers to book virtual appointments with service advisors to follow up on requests or obtain answers to inquiries, eliminating the need to visit any of Dubai Municipality’s centres in person.