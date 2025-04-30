The $1.75 billion bonds of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) will commence trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today, April 30, 2025.

The listing comprises the company’s dual-tranche offering of both conventional bonds and green bonds which were priced in October 2024.

The $900 million notes, maturing in 2031, are conventional bonds with a coupon rate of 4.375%. The proceeds of this tranche will be allocated for general purposes.

The $850 million notes, set to mature in 2037, are green bonds with a coupon rate of 4.75%. Proceeds of the green bond issuance will be earmarked to finance, refinance and invest in green projects.

