Bank of China Dubai Branch, rated A1 (Negative) by Moody’s and A (Stable) by S&P and Fitch, is marketing a dollar-denominated three-year senior bond at initial price guidance of SOFR plus 100bps area.

The expected rating for the Reg S senior unsecured floating rate notes is in line with the issuer.

Bank of China, ABC International, Bank of Communications, China Citic Bank, China Construction Bank, China Securities International, Citigroup, China Merchants Bank, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, Guotai Junan International, Huatai International, Hua Xia Bank Hong Kong branch, ICBC, Mizuho and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators, lead managers and bookrunners on the offering.

The bond will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

