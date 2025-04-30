Egypt is committed to scaling up exports to $145 billion by 2030, which requires maintaining annual growth exceeding 20%, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced during the Egyptian Exporters Day celebration, organized by the Egyptian Exporters Association (ExpoLink).

During the third edition of the event, which gathered key business figures, investors, and export sector representatives, El-Khatib said his participation aligns with the government’s support for Expolink’s Investment for Export initiative, launched early last year.

He described investment and exports as the two main drivers of economic growth and sustainable development.

This year’s theme, “Made in Egypt – From Local to Global,” reflects the country’s goal of expanding its global footprint and achieving a qualitative leap in export performance, El-Khatib said.

He noted that exports are central to the state’s economic agenda, playing a critical role in boosting foreign currency reserves and narrowing the trade deficit.

Highlighting progress made over the past decade, the Minister pointed to major infrastructure investments, including cities, ports, logistics hubs, and upgraded transport networks, as a strong base for boosting export capacity.

He also said that monetary policy reforms since March 2024, notably the adoption of a flexible exchange rate, have helped enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian goods.

On the fiscal front, the government continues to ease burdens on investors and improve the overall business climate.

El-Khatib revealed that the ministry aims to reduce customs clearance time to just two days by the end of 2025, supported by extended working hours and 29 trade facilitation measures.

Regarding export burden refunds, he confirmed the current program guarantees payment within 90 days.

A new three-year refund scheme will soon be announced, developed in coordination with export councils and relevant agencies to align with Egypt’s export ambitions.

In terms of expanding African market access, El-Khatib outlined a strategy to establish five to six logistics centers across key countries in the continent.

These hubs are expected to streamline supply chains and strengthen Egypt’s trade presence in Africa.

He concluded by stressing Egypt’s strategic advantages, including location, resources, and human capital, and called for deeper public-private partnerships to support a manufacturing-led export model.

For his part, Chairman of ExpoLink Mohamed Kassem said the association secured several partnership deals locally and internationally to support Egyptian exporters.

He highlighted upcoming expansions into the American and Swiss markets through new representative offices and increased promotional efforts.

Kassem also noted the association’s collaboration with the African Export-Import Bank to reinforce Egypt’s presence in African markets, adding that Egypt’s favorable location and trade agreements offer a strong platform for exporters to scale globally.

