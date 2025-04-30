ABU DHABI: e& has delivered a strong start to 2025, continuing its trajectory of growth and digital leadership. The group posted strong performance across key financial indicators, reflecting the strength of its strategy and rising impact as a global technology group.

Consolidated revenue increased to AED 16.9 billion, growing 18.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while consolidated net profit increased to AED 5.4 billion — a growth of 129.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Group’s EBITDA reached AED 7.4 billion, growing 15.4 per cent YoY, according to a statement released by the Group today.

The Group’s total subscriber base reached 194.8 million, an increase of 12.9 per cent YoY, while the number of e& UAE subscribers reached 15.3 million, underscoring the continued demand for e&’s next-generation connectivity, AI-powered solutions, and innovative digital experiences.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said: “Q1 2025 marks another milestone in e&’s journey, with a strong performance across all fronts. Our consolidated revenue reached AED 16.9 billion while EBITDA amounted to AED 7.4 billion, growing year over year by 18.7% and 15.4%, respectively and benefiting from disciplined execution, dedicated customer focus and guided by our vision of being a global technology company."

He added: “What sets e& apart is our ability to innovate, scale and deliver while navigating a competitive global landscape— from embedding AI across our business and deploying the region’s most advanced 5G networks, to expanding our footprint across three continents with the e& PPF Telecom investment at the end of 2024, we are building a digital ecosystem that empowers individuals, businesses, and governments. We are not only growing — we are shaping the digital future with intent, impact, and global ambition."

“Strong first quarter results was crowned with the successful monetisation of our stake in the Khazna business at a lucrative valuation towards the end of March,” he continued. “These outcomes are not aspirational — they are clear proof points. We are translating our ambition into measurable performance via achieving robust financial performance, retaining our network leadership, scaling our footprint across high-potential markets and optimising our assets profile to create a sustainable value for our shareholders."