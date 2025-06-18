DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the rollout of the free Wi-Fi service in collaboration with e&, at 21 public bus stations and 22 marine transport stations as part of an initiative to enhance the commuter experience. The service enables public transport users to stay connected via their smartphones, tablets, and laptops while commuting.

This initiative is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation across all its services, catering to diverse segments of society in line with the UAE’s vision. Additionally, it reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing the daily commuting experience—making journeys on buses and marine transport more enjoyable and rewarding—while contributing to Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and happiest city.

The Wi-Fi service will undergo continuous evaluation to facilitate its expansion and enhancement in collaboration with e&, ensuring the highest quality connectivity for passengers using buses and marine transport across the emirate.