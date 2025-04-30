Oman Air has announced a partnership with Tamrah, a subsidiary of Nakheel Oman Development Company, to supply premium Omani dates for the airline’s in-flight and lounge service.

The agreement was officially signed by Captain Nasser Al Salmi, Oman Air’s Chief Operating Officer, and Shabib Al Kindi, Tamrah’s Chief Executive Officer.

The initiative forms part of Oman Air’s broader strategy to champion local enterprises, support In-Country Value, and showcase the best of Omani culture through authentic, high-quality products and experiences.

Captain Nasser Al Salmi said, “This partnership is not only about elevating our service offerings, but reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to Oman’s economic development by supporting local businesses and integrating locally-sourced products into our global operations. Dates are a cherished symbol of Omani hospitality, and their inclusion in our in-flight and lounge service reinforces our goal to deliver an experience that is both distinctive and deeply rooted in our national identity.”

Shabib Al Kindi added, ““We are honoured to join hands with Oman Air to bring the flavour of Omani heritage to travellers across the world. This partnership enables us to expand our reach across Oman Air’s extensive network and introduce our premium dates to a global audience, while staying true to our values of quality, authenticity, and innovation.”

This collaboration is part of a broader partnership between Oman Air and Nakheel Oman Development Company — a joint venture between the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Oman National Investments Development Company (TANMIA) — aimed at driving national development through strategic, high-impact partnerships.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).