SEOUL - The world's second-largest memory chipmaker SK Hynix said on Friday it has decided to invest about 9.4 trillion won ($6.8 billion) in its first chip plant and business facilities at a planned semiconductor cluster in Yongin, South Korea.

The Nvidia supplier, which reported strong earnings results and flagged rising AI chip demand on Thursday, has been planning investment at Yongin as the site for multiple new chip plants since 2019.

($1 = 1,386.4000 won)

