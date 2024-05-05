The net profits of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company surged 121.91% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 201.50 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 90.80 million.

Revenues leapt 72.80% YoY to SAR 387.60 million in Q1-24 from SAR 224.30 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.68 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, from SAR 0.76 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit jumped 119.49% in Q1-24 from SAR 91.80 million in Q4-23, while the revenues rose by 37.39% from SAR 282.10 million.

In 2023, Saudi Tadawul’s net profit went down by 8.12% YoY to SAR 390.10 million from SAR 424.60 million.

