A brand-new government-led conference and event with a mission to enhance healthcare practices in the United Arab Emirates and beyond is set to debut later this month.

Bringing together leaders, researchers, policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs from across the global healthcare and life sciences ecosystems, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) is an initiative created by the Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi to explore just what the public needs to improve their own health.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the three-day event, from 13 to 15 May, promises to explore “cross-collaboration, future healthcare demands, and embracing the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive care”.

Speaking to Zawya, Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH Abu Dhabi, explained that the city is keen on attracting leading policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs who will make a difference to the population.

“[Our] ultimate goal [is to] co-design a healthcare system which is outcomes-focused and equipped with sustainable, innovative, and agile infrastructure,” Dr. Al Ghaithi explained. “We are very keen to deliver the outcomes of ADGHW to the public, because our discussions [will] impact the population globally, not just in Abu Dhabi or the UAE.

“We are confident we have much to contribute,” she continued, citing how the population can take ownership of their health through personalised medicine based on genetic screenings or wearables data.

“We need to show how wearables are linked to their health and demonstrate the benefits they derive from a healthcare perspective.”

Citing the ongoing Emirati Genome Programme, a study which aims to explore the genetic makeup of Emirati nationals using DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, Dr. Al Ghaithi explained how a future where every individual had their genetic information on their medical record would make a difference for how they receive treatment. An individual’s genetic makeup can affect how they respond to a medication, for example.

“When it comes to genomics, it may be entirely new to many,” she continued. “What is DNA? What is the genome? How can it predict diseases like cancer in the future? It’s crucial for policymakers and investors who support affordable, accessible care to engage in these discussions.”

ABU DHABI: HUB FOR HEALTHCARE

Speaking on the opportunities for healthcare businesses to engage in ADGHW 2024, Dr. Al Ghaithi said that the DoH Abu Dhabi is open to facilitate any entities keen to contribute towards the future of healthcare in the region.

“We are confident that people will recognise that Abu Dhabi is a city where their dreams can become reality, and we are committed to supporting them in this. Why? Because we have a robust infrastructure here in Abu Dhabi,” she said. “When discussing our healthcare ecosystem, it’s important to note our extensive capabilities. We host [global organisations such as] Cleveland Clinic, and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will be joining us very soon.

“Our infrastructure is strong, not just in terms of buildings – Abu Dhabi boasts a wealth of data. We have the Malaffi platform, which integrates all your health information … everything is interconnected.”

Dr. Al Ghaithi continued: “Consequently, we have a formidable healthcare system that supports any researcher or pharmaceutical company. These entities are looking to develop new therapies or conduct clinical trials. And all our departments, not just the DoH, are facilitating everything for these partners to achieve what we all strive for, which is the wellbeing of people in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

“Abu Dhabi’s resources make it an attractive hub for anyone looking to engage in health and wellbeing and to be a pioneer in many new innovations. Health should be for every single person on the globe.”

(Reporting by Rachel McArthur; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com