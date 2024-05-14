Saudi Arabia's Fakeeh Care Group, one of the largest private hospital groups in the kingdom, said in a bourse statement on Tuesday its final initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 57.5 Saudi riyals per share, at the top of its indicative price range.

The Final Offer Price implies a market capitalization of around 13.3 billion riyals (US$ 3.6 billion) at listing, with the offering raising gross proceeds of 2.9 billion riyals.

Saudi Exchange has seen a surge in listings from the healthcare sector in the last three years, including hospitals group Dr Sulaiman Al Habib, pharmaceutical group Al Nahdi Medical Co and generic drugmaker Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

