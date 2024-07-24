Shares of Saudi Arabian contractor Al Ashgal Al Moysra Co will list and start trading from today on the Nomu parallel market, according to a Tadawul disclosure.

The stock will trade under the symbol 9608, with +/- 30% daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10% static price fluctuation limits.

The company floated a 20% stake or 480,000 shares to market in a public offering at a price per share of 50 Saudi Arabian riyals ($13.33)

Proceeds from the sale will go directly to the selling shareholders after some SAR 3.2 million are used to cover IPO-related expenses.

Yaqeen Capital served as the financial advisor and lead manager.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

