Real estate initial public offerings (IPOs) are among the most desired investments in the UAE, according to Edelman Smithfield’s UAE Investor Pulse Survey.

Nearly 51% of the survey participants favoured IPOs in the real estate sector, followed by technology at 41% and healthcare at 33%.

The survey indicated strong investor appetite for UAE IPOs for 2024, with 84% of the respondents willing to invest in future listings, surpassing interest seen in 2023 and 2022.

Additionally, 71% of investors trust the UAE’s bookbuilding process, reflecting high satisfaction and faith in its transparency and efficacy.

Despite the global economy facing a slower growth rate in 2023 due to high interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical tensions, the UAE’s resilience resulted in positive IPO market conditions. The UAE accounted for 58% of IPO proceeds in the GCC for 2023.

The survey is based on feedback from over 49 UAE-based investors between February 12 and 19, 2024.

Participants include chief investment officers, portfolio managers and buy-side analysts with at least 50% of them working for investment firms managing assets of $50 billion or more.

