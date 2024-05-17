PureHealth has launched Sakina, a dedicated platform for mental health, in line with the mental health strategy in Abu Dhabi. The initiative aims to empower positive mental health and provide access to holistic mental health care.

Sakina offers a wide array of services including outpatient mental health hubs, neuro-diversity centres, inpatient institutes, specialised satellite clinics, along with homecare. These services will enable the customisation of specialised psychiatry services for diverse populations, from initial screening and early intervention to the complete rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals. World-class secondary and tertiary care services will be offered to assist at-risk populations including the elderly, children, People of Determination, women’s mental health and those struggling with addiction and eating disorders to foster an inclusive and empowering environment.

Sakina’s offering will also extend through digital companion, Pura, PureHealth’s comprehensive, personalised AI-enabled longevity app, that is tailored to offer curated care and support, monitoring and tracking, as well as tertiary care provision, including a full spectrum of psychiatry services for addicts, geriatrics, People of Determination and children.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, “In line with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's dedication to safeguarding the mental and physical wellbeing of all community members, mental health remains at the forefront of the department’s areas of priorities. DoH continues to work alongside valued partners and healthcare providers to achieve our vision of creating a healthier Abu Dhabi. We commend our partners at PureHealth for their commitment to mental health and look forward to witnessing the prosperous benefits that the Sakina platform will bring forth for all community members. The department remains dedicated to ensuring citizens and residents have access to world-class mental healthcare services in accordance with international standards and best practices. Additionally, we remain focused on attracting, retaining and upskilling top talents, who are the core custodians delivering these services, as well as deploying groundbreaking research and innovation to advance this field and develop cutting-edge services that contribute to delivering quality care to all patients and enhancing outcomes.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, said, “Mental health is not only an essential facet of community, it is a major component of non-communicable diseases and is a key factor affecting life expectancy, which is why at PureHealth, in line with our vision of longevity, we are focusing on giving equal, if not more, importance to taking care of our mental wellbeing alongside our physical wellbeing. The mind is one frontier which is still largely undiscovered and is a critical part of a holistic approach to social health and happiness. Therefore, a focused approach to bringing the best-in-class care in this field will ensure we as a nation promote a society where mental wellbeing is at the core of our population. We recognise the importance of nurturing a robust and all-encompassing healthcare systems that caters to the holistic needs of our community, which includes mental health services and as such, Sakina will offer consultation liaison to bridge the gap between mental health and physical health.

“Guided by the unwavering support of our nation’s visionary leadership, PureHealth is resolutely dedicated to shaping Abu Dhabi into a society that excels both physically and psychologically. We remain steadfast in our mission to dispel misconceptions surrounding mental health, removing the stigma, and fostering a culture that embraces a healthy lifestyle conducive to longevity and happiness.”

Dr Zain Al Yafai, CEO of Sakina, said, “Sakina’s purpose is to make holistic mental healthcare accessible at all levels within the UAE. By harnessing SEHA's comprehensive network of clinics and hospitals and cutting-edge digital technologies, providing a spectrum of inpatient and outpatient services from home care and therapies to catering to those with additional needs, Sakina has adopted a model of mental healthcare delivery that is embedded in the communities and that substantively supports all individuals, including the most vulnerable, in their pursuit of care that can meet them wherever they are—at home, on the move, and right in their communities.”

The Sakina network will be supported by 34 satellite clinics, two mental health hubs, two specialised neuro-diversity centres, and nine integrated clinics. Sakina will also staff more than 500 clinical professionals including physicians, allied health staff, and Sakina-trained nurses, along with 77 administrative support staff. Psychiatric assistance and resources will be accessible through a tiered care approach, focusing on children and adolescents between the ages of 0 to 10 and 10 and 18 respectively, and adults (including seniors) across the life span of all mental health concerns.