ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Department of Justice (ADJD), in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, inaugurated a branch of Burjeel Hospital at its headquarters to provide medical and therapeutic services to ADJD employees and court users.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed Ebraheem Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at the Judicial Department, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, Chief Corporate Officer of Burjeel.

The inauguration of the new facility marks the fruition of a contract between the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Burjeel Holdings to provide pioneering health facilities aligning with international standards. The move aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, aimed at implementing quality initiatives that foster positivity, creativity, and innovation to enhance Abu Dhabi's competitive standing.

Al Marzouqi highlighted the partnership's goal to create a supportive work environment within government sectors, enhancing service accessibility and bolstering government efficiency.

Sunil, in turn, expressed pride in collaborating with the Judicial Department to launch Burjeel Medical Centre, underscoring Burjeel Holdings' commitment to expanding high-quality healthcare services.

The new branch will provide convenient access to medical care, including general medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, vaccination, and immunisation services against viral diseases.