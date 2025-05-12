Zimbabwe is recording a huge jump in malaria deaths at a time the United States, the biggest funder of the country’s health delivery system, is scaling back its support due to President Donald Trump’s policies on foreign aid.

The southern African country’s Health ministry on Friday said malaria cases had increased by 180 percent since the beginning of the year from 21,309 in 2024 to 59,647 this year while bemoaning the withdrawal of US funding for prevention programmes.

Malaria deaths have increased by 218 percent from 45 in 2024 to 143 in 2025, the ministry said.

Zimbabwe’s health delivery system is heavily reliant on donor funding and the US government was the largest contributor through USAID whose operations have been heavily curtailed by President Trump’s new administration.

Read: Dead aid? African leaders forced to move on fast in Trump eraThe US early this year said its initiatives through USAID and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had helped reduce the incidence of malaria in Zimbabwe by 40 percent in the last 15 years.

American funding helped procure 800,000 mosquito nets, 1.2 million malaria test kits and 100,000 “life-saving anti-malaria medications as our teams on the ground train health care workers and educate communities about malaria prevention and early treatment,” the US embassy in Harare said then.

Those gains are in danger of being reversed with the Zimbabwe government now raising the alarm following the sharp increase in new cases and deaths.“This increase is being driven by a combination of environmental and behavioural factors,” the Health Ministry said.“Increased rainfall, humility, and temperatures have created favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.“At the same time, more people are engaging in outdoor activities such as artisanal mining, farming, tobacco curing, and cross border trading, particularly during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.“Many of these activities take place in remote areas where access to health services is limited, leading to delays in treatment and an increase in fatalities.”The government said the number of reported malaria outbreaks had jumped from just one in 2024 to 115 in 2025.“Out of these, only 23 have been brought under control. The majority of outbreaks have been reported in provinces with high levels of artisanal mining and agricultural activities,” the ministry added.“Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, and Mashonaland West are the most affected provinces, contributing a combined 82.8 percent of all cases and 72.9 percent of all deaths.“Children under the age of five account for 14 percent of the total malaria cases.”The government said the distribution of malaria prevention kits such as insecticide treated nets (ITNs) had been affected by the withdrawal of funding from the US.“A total of 1,615,000 ITNs are being distributed in 14 high-risk districts, although there is a shortfall of 600,000 nets due to the withdrawal of funding from the United States government,” the Health ministry added.“The government remains committed to closing this gap through increased domestic financing.“Larvicides are being applied to breeding sites where available, although supply remains limited.“The country currently has adequate stocks of malaria medicines and diagnostic kits”The kits were acquired before the withdrawal of US funding early this year. Anti-malaria campaigns have been rolled out to target artisanal mining populations, who are highly mobile and often difficult to access.“Despite these efforts, challenges remain. Climate change continues to expand the mosquito breeding season and increase the vector population,” the government added.“Artisanal mining activities are increasing, and with them, the number of breeding sites and the population exposed during peak mosquito biting hours.“Many of these communities remain difficult to reach and are hesitant to engage with health authorities.“The Ministry reminds the public that this is the high malaria transmission period.” Malaria symptoms include fever, chills, sweating, headaches, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Read: Africa’s healthcare funding crisis: 3 strategies to manage deadly diseasesZimbabwe’s health delivery system has been crumbling over the years due to years of chronic underfunding, and a serious brain drain.

This week a minister raised the alarm over the state of the public health system after visiting a hospitalised relative.

Youth minister Tinoda Machakaire publicly invited President Emmerson Mnangagwa to visit hospitals to see for himself the state of the rot.

Addressing President Mnangagwa directly, he said: “Under your leadership, many have found renewed hope.“It is because of this trust in your care for the people that I respectfully plead with, please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself.“There is no substitute for seeing, listening and understanding first-hand what our citizens are going through.”The Health ministry, however, dismissed the minister’s comments as “part of a broader pattern of unwarranted and mischievous attacks.”Zimbabwe says its once vibrant health delivery system is a victim of western sanctions that have resulted in the southern African country’s isolation from the international community for over two decades.

After the withdrawal of funding, the US embassy in Harare said: “It is time for Zimbabwe to take seriously its responsibility for the health of its people.”“For HIV, Zimbabwe has hit the 95/95/95 targets. They urgently need to be focused on buying antiviral therapy and getting nurses in clinics. They can do this.”

Kitsepile Nyathi