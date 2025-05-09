ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced plans to expand operations of its office in San Francisco to support the global expansion of Abu Dhabi’s economic clusters.

At an epicentre of health tech, biotech, and venture capital, the expansion of the San Francisco office will promote Abu Dhabi’s fast-track clinical validation and regulatory pathways to serve as a launchpad for global innovation in healthcare, as well as other priority sectors.

The Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine cluster (HELM), launched in April 2025 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) in partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is projected to contribute US$25.6 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP, unlock 30,000 new jobs, and attract US$11.5 billion in investment by 2045.

The Cluster, tapping growth opportunities in the global healthcare market, which is projected to reach US$25.3 trillion by 2045, will be a key area of focus for the San Francisco office.

One of the largest global health innovation initiatives of its kind, HELM leverages Abu Dhabi’s strengths in genomics, population health intelligence, AI in healthcare and regulatory agility.

ADIO office will enable US-based startups and scale-ups to join other leading US healthcare firms, such as Insilico Medicine and Innovaccer, in expanding to Abu Dhabi.

The announcement was made as part of a high-level delegation visit to San Francisco, led by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, to strengthen strategic partnerships and hold meetings with decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of leading institutions in the health technology and innovation sector in the region.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said, “ADIO’s office in San Francisco is more than a presence, it’s a platform for investment matching, market entry, and long-term growth. By expanding our operations in San Francisco, we’re not only opening new doors to Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem, we’re building two-way bridges for capital, innovation, and impact across multiple innovation-driven sectors.”

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “The future of health cannot be built in isolation; it must be co-created. The expansion of ADIO’s office in San Francisco will give health innovators, and entrepreneurs the opportunity to build, test, and scale solutions with Abu Dhabi, for the world. As a Living Lab for real-world health innovation, backed by agile, innovation focused regulations, capital and infrastructure, we offer a platform where global ideas can scale and create impact.”

Announced during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, the HELM cluster serves as a launchpad for health and life sciences companies seeking to tap into strategic capital with partners in Abu Dhabi, fast-track market validation through Abu Dhabi’s digitally integrated clinical trial and regulatory infrastructure, simultaneously access and expand across two high-value markets—the US and the Middle East, collaborate with leading UAE-based research institutions and healthcare providers and scale globally with bespoke advisory and partnership support.



TF