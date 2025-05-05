Arab Finance: Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Ministry of Health, according to a statement.

Under the MoU, the two ministries will cooperate to address several common health challenges in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that the agreement aims at strengthening cooperation in several health-related areas, including public health and epidemic control programs.

They will join forces to enhance therapeutic services and virtual medicine, in addition to improving health insurance and e-health applications.

The MoU also covers expanding investment and strengthening human resources in the healthcare sector, while driving cooperation in health crisis management.

The agreement also includes the exchange of joint expertise in pharmaceutical care through clinical pharmacy and drug information centers, antimicrobial drug surveillance systems, rational use of antimicrobials, virtual pharmacy, and telepharmacy.

Abdel Ghaffar announced the formation of a joint working group comprising specialists from both countries to activate the areas stipulated in the memorandum and prepare its implementation plan.

