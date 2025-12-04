RIYADH - Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel said that life expectancy in Saudi Arabia rose from 74 years in 2016 to 79.7 years in 2025, while road traffic fatalities fell by 60 percent over the same period.

Addressing the Budget Forum 2026 in Riyadh on Wednesday, the minister highlighted the key achievements and developments in the nation's health sector as well as the impact of government support on improving the health services’ quality and efficiency.

“The Kingdom’s 2026 budget reflects a new phase of growth and prosperity, contributing to continued comprehensive development across all sectors, including health, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” he said.

Al-Jalajel emphasized that the government's generous support under Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has enabled the ministry to deliver on the promises made in the 2025 budget, reinforcing the mission of “Citizen's Health First.”

The minister emphasized that efforts by the health system have improved the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of services, positively affecting public health. In a world-first achievement, the Saudi health system reduced deaths from infectious diseases by 50 percent and from non-communicable diseases by 40 percent, while fatalities from unintentional injuries dropped by 30 percent.

Looking ahead to 2026, the health system will continue efforts to enhance sustainable service delivery, ensuring higher quality and wider reach, thereby improving public health and solidifying Saudi Arabia’s status as a leading global health destination.

