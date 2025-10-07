Saudi Arabia - Sport Clubs Company signed a land lease contract worth SAR 22.01 million to build two fitness centers at King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Al-Sulaymaniyah District, the new clubs will operate under the Body Masters and Body Motions brand, with a total area of 3,800 square meters.

The plot will feature 4,750 square meters, as part of the company’s expansion plans to increase the number of clubs and enhance its presence across various regions of the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the positive financial impact of this project will appear upon the completion of the two sports clubs, which is expected in the second half (H2) of 2026.

The 21-year agreement raises Sport Clubs’ total number of leased club sites across Saudi Arabia to 14.

Most of these are under construction or awaiting permits, with additional openings planned over the next 16 months.

In H1-25, Sport Clubs registered an annual growth of 9.60% in net profits to SAR 10.27 million, compared to SAR 9.37 million.

Revenues jumped by 18.75% to SAR 166.84 million as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 140.50 million in H1-24, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.99 from SAR 0.90.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).