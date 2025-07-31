RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has shut down a frozen ready-to-eat food factory and suspended production lines at several other facilities after uncovering serious health violations that posed direct risks to consumer safety.



The enforcement actions followed inspection campaigns carried out last month as part of SFDA’s proactive monitoring program to ensure compliance with national food safety standards and prevent potential foodborne illnesses.



In one facility producing pickles and ready meals, inspectors found poor hygiene, unsafe operating practices, and ineffective safety supervision — conditions conducive to the growth of harmful pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, and Salmonella spp., all of which can cause acute food poisoning.



Although the facility was given a deadline to correct the violations under Article 12 of the Food Law (Royal Decree No. M/38, dated 28/4/1440H), it failed to comply within the required timeframe. This led to the full suspension of its production lines and the initiation of legal proceedings.



In a separate case, violations were detected at another facility producing ready-to-eat poultry products. These included employing unlicensed workers, lacking a valid HACCP food safety certification, storing expired food without clear separation, and using corroded, unsafe food-contact equipment.



The SFDA imposed fines under Article 20 of the Food Law’s executive regulations and partially suspended the facility’s operations until corrective measures are taken.



Additionally, the authority suspended 11 production lines across several dairy and frozen pastry plants after lab tests confirmed contamination with Clostridium perfringens, a common cause of foodborne illness.



All facilities were instructed to implement corrective action plans within 30 days, including upgrading quality systems, retraining staff, and replacing non-compliant equipment. Follow-up inspections will ensure compliance.



The SFDA emphasized that these actions reflect its commitment to preventive public health protection and are supported by legal provisions allowing stringent measures, including suspension, imprisonment, or fines up to SR10 million.



The authority urged consumers to report any suspected food violations via the unified hotline (19999), affirming that food safety is a shared responsibility from production to the dining table.

