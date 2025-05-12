DUBAI - PTC Therapeutics, a global biopharmaceutical leader in rare diseases, has launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office at Dubai Science Park to enhance access to transformative medicines for patients with rare diseases in the region.

Specialising in developing and commercialising breakthrough therapies for rare diseases globally, PTC’s new facility will serve as a regional hub for its MENA operations, focused on delivering PTC’s growing portfolio of innovative treatments and solutions to rare disease patients and enhancing health outcomes.

It is estimated that around 350 million people worldwide are affected by rare diseases, and around 2.8 million are known to have a rare disease in the Middle East region.

“We are excited to have a physical presence in the region and are looking forward to serve many more patients, across diverse portfolio of therapeutics areas, and with unwavering commitment,” said Zeina Sfeir, Head of MENA, PTC Therapeutics.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, said, “Dubai Science Park’s ecosystem is a uniting platform for innovative researchers, clinicians, and biological pharmacists. We welcome partners such as PTC Therapeutics in our endeavour to translate scientific progress into effective therapies that improve health outcomes, contributing to Dubai Research and Development Programme, Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, and We the UAE 2031.”

For almost 10 years, PTC has fostered long-standing partnerships with regional stakeholders and contributed to improving rare disease patient outcomes in the region with a transformative treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and a gene therapy for Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) Deficiency.



RM