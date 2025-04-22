Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Health Board of Directors, Al Jalila Foundation signed strategic agreements with five UAE-based charitable organisations during its annual donor recognition ceremony.

The partnerships aim to strengthen collaborative philanthropy in the UAE by delivering healthcare services to vulnerable communities and supporting medical education and scientific research.

The memoranda of understanding were signed by Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, with: Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society; Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association; Dr. Ahmed Tahlek, General Director of Tarahum Charity Foundation; Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Director General of Beit Al Khair Society.

Dr. Al Zarooni stated, “By joining forces with these mission-driven organisations, we ensure life-saving medical care reaches those most in need. These partnerships strengthen our healthcare ecosystem and reinforce Dubai’s role as a global centre for philanthropic leadership.”

Abdullah Al Falasi highlighted that the partnership supports advanced medical care and reflects the UAE’s socially responsible vision, while H.E. Ahmed Al Suwaidi said the collaboration aligns with the Dubai Charity Strategy to enhance humanitarian work and deliver lasting impact.

Dr. Ahmed Tahlek noted the agreement supports the development of community-based health initiatives, particularly for families facing critical illnesses. Abdeen Al Awadhi added that the partnership embodies the UAE’s vision of prioritising public health and compassion.

The strategic agreements will fund key initiatives including A’awen, The Child Fund, and community programmes such as Wellness on Wheels, Ta’alouf, and Majlis Al Amal, pooling resources to improve lives across the UAE.